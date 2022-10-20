T-Shirt

The Eau Claire Carson 5 and 10 race T-shirt designed by UW-Stout student Sara Nyhus features Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. 

 Contributed

A University of Wisconsin-Stout student has been named a winner in the annual Carson 5 and 10 in Eau Claire even before the foot race begins.

Sara Nyhus, from Roberts, won the T-shirt design competition for the 54th annual event, to be held Saturday, Oct. 29, in and around Carson Park. She earned $100 for her work.

