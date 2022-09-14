 The University of Wisconsin-Stout is a Best College on the rise, based on the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2022-23 Best Colleges lists released Monday, Sept. 12, by the magazine included UW-Stout in five key categories. Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University moved up in each area over the previous year:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.