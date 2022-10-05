University of Wisconsin-Stout’s homecoming week is Monday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 8, with events for alumni, students, staff and Blue Devil supporters, complete with the return of the homecoming parade.

The parade, the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic, will lead off at 11 a.m. Spectators can watch the floats along Broadway, from Tenth Avenue to Main Street, before they head south on Third Street East toward UW-Stout’s Sports and Fitness Center, ending at Thirteenth Avenue.

