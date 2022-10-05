University of Wisconsin-Stout’s homecoming week is Monday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 8, with events for alumni, students, staff and Blue Devil supporters, complete with the return of the homecoming parade.
The parade, the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic, will lead off at 11 a.m. Spectators can watch the floats along Broadway, from Tenth Avenue to Main Street, before they head south on Third Street East toward UW-Stout’s Sports and Fitness Center, ending at Thirteenth Avenue.
Parade judges will be stationed at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts on Main Street and near the Memorial Student Center.
The homecoming football game will kick off at 1 p.m. when the Blue Devils face UW-La Crosse, at Williams Stadium.
Tailgate boxes and Stout Proud swag are available for purchase to show support of the Blue Devils. Proceeds from the sale of the tailgate boxes support the UW-Stout Student Emergency Fund.
Blue Devil Glow Run
The 18th annual Blue Devil Glow Run will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, outside of the Sports and Fitness Center. This two-mile fun run winds through campus, beginning on the Williams Stadium football field.
Participants will receive glow sticks, and the course is marked with lanterns. The fun run is open to all UW-Stout supporters.
Registration is open online until Wednesday, Oct. 5. In-person registration is available before the race. Cost is $15.
Parking is available in Lot 29 at the north end of the outdoor track. The race is sponsored by University Recreation, Kwik Trip and Subway.
Other BDP and Involvement Center student events include:
Trivia Night: 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, MSC Terrace
Comedian Eric Dittleman: 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, MSC Great Hall
Chalk Competition: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, MSC outdoor amphitheater
Comedian Ryan Kelly: 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MSC Great Hall
Maker’s Night, mug decorating: 7 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9., MSC Terrace
Alumni events
Special events for alumni include a social beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, in the Spirit Room at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts. A celebration of distinguished alumni and Blue Devil Hall of Fame inductees will include appetizers and a cash bar. Price is $10. Registration is requested.
Breakfast at the Buck will kick off Saturday's homecoming festivities, with free breakfast for alumni served from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Silver Dollar, 315 Main Street E, Menomonie. Registration is requested.
Many Menomonie businesses are also celebrating homecoming with discounts. Customers just need to mention the Stout Homecoming discount at the participating establishments.
Watch artists in action
Award-winning artist and studio art alum Marc Anderson will lead a plein air painting workshop for advanced painting students on Oct. 8.
Anderson will lead a demonstration from about 10 a.m. to noon, at the 9-11 Memorial in front of the Applied Arts Building. Students will paint from 1 to 4 p.m. near the same area. The community is invited to watch the artists in action.
Anderson’s exhibit, “Field to Finish,” is showing in Furlong Gallery in UW-Stout’s Micheels Hall until Saturday, Oct. 29.
