Changes in public education prompted by desegregation of schools have resulted in significant alterations, such as numerous experimental education models and teachers’ organizing efforts, a Chicago-based author, professor and school board member says. 

However, significant inequities between students of color and their white counterparts remain, said Elizabeth Todd-Breland, author of “A Political Education: Black Politics and Education Reform in Chicago Since the 1960s” and associate professor of history and Black Studies at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

