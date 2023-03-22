Season seven of a popular streaming television series will feature all that makes the University of Wisconsin-River Falls a special institution in western Wisconsin. 

Production has concluded for the UWRF episode to be shown on the show “The College Tour,” a television series streamed on Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee, as well as other streaming services like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. It will be available on the UWRF website at https://www.uwrf.edu/admissions/the-college-tour on March 22.

