Virtually all the 2022 University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduating class had either landed jobs or were continuing their education by the end of last year, according to First Destination Survey results that measure students’ post-graduate employment.

For the survey, the 2022 graduating class refers to UWRF graduates from August 2021, December 2021, January 2022, and May 2022. The survey is based on the results of 83% of the total graduating class of 1,382 who either responded to the survey or were tracked down by other means.

