 The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has again been recognized as a Military Friendly School for the 2023-24 school year in the small public institution category, according to a survey of higher education institutions.

More than 1,800 schools took part in the survey for 2023-24, with 530 being designated as gold, silver, or bronze winners. UW-River Falls is among those selected as a silver-level school, based on its practices, outcomes and programming related to veteran services.

