The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has again been recognized as a Military Friendly School for the 2023-24 school year in the small public institution category, according to a survey of higher education institutions.
More than 1,800 schools took part in the survey for 2023-24, with 530 being designated as gold, silver, or bronze winners. UW-River Falls is among those selected as a silver-level school, based on its practices, outcomes and programming related to veteran services.
The UWRF Veteran Services Office works to provide services to students whose military service ranges from active duty, to the National Guard, to GI Bill recipients. Those offices work in conjunction with the university’s Financial Aid Office to assist student veterans in accessing finances to be able to attend school.
UWRF students in the military also receive assistance with advising services and career fairs.
Viqtory, the agency that conducts the survey, is a veteran-owned small business that links military members to jobs, business opportunities and education. The survey measures institutions’ levels of retention, graduation, job placement, debt repayment and loan default rates for student veterans and others.
A list that includes UWRF and other schools who are accorded as Military Friendly is available by visiting at militaryfriendly.com.
To contact the UWRF Veteran Services Office, call 715-425-3529 or email veterans@uwrf.edu.
