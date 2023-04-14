UW-River Falls event intended to grow connections

UW-River Falls students pet a calf during last year’s Ag Day on Campus event. This year’s event will take place at UW-River Falls on April 18. 

 Contributed

River Falls, Wis. – Farmers across Wisconsin and the rest of the nation are beset by struggles of many sorts, and while those difficulties are real, there is much to celebrate in modern agriculture too, organizers of Ag Day on Campus at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls say. 

This year’s annual event is Tuesday, April 18, from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and will highlight the importance of the agriculture sector. Many agriculture-related advances, such as technology-driven farm-related jobs and efforts to open new ag markets, are signs that farming, despite challenges, has a bright future, organizers said.     

