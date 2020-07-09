The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending May 2020.
Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grande point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin system. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
UW-La Crosse is the state’s top-ranked public or private higher education institution by U.S. News and World Reports for master’s degree institutions and has been ranked among the top four Midwestern public institutions and has been ranked among the top four Midwestern public institutions for more than a decade. UW-La Crosse remains one of only two Wisconsin colleges to make Kiplinger’s Personal Finance’s list of the top 100 best values nationwide in public colleges.
Students on the Dean’s List from this area include:
Baldwin, WI
Rebekah Anderson, Management Major
Alec Fischer, Marketing Major
Nicolle Lavelle, Archaeological Studies Major: Cultural Anthropology Emphasis
Brooke Mikla, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Hammond, WI
Mackenzie Anderson, Psychology Major
Sam Deno, Undeclared Major - CASSH
Abigail Edelman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Kourtney LaBeause, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Claire Moll, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Olivia Wasley, Microbiology Major
Nicholas Weber, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Mariah Withuski, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Woodville, WII
Daniel Weninger, Computer Science Major
