The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending December 2019.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

UW-La Crosse - www.uwlax.edu - is the state's top-ranked public or private higher education institution by U.S. News & World Reports for master's degree institutions and has been ranked among the top four Midwestern public institutions for more than a decade. UW-La Crosse remains one of only two Wisconsin colleges to make Kiplinger's Personal Finance's list of the top 100 best values nationwide in public colleges.

Students on the Dean's List from this area include:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR

Baldwin, WI

Amanda Kaiser, Spanish Major

Nicole Lavelle, Archaeological Studies Major: Cultural Anthropology Emphasis

Brooke Mikla, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Hammond, WI

Sam Deno, Undeclared Major - CASSH

Kourtney LaBeause, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Claire Moll, Undeclared Major - CASSH

Nicholas Weber, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Mariah Withuski, Therapeutic Recreation Major

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.