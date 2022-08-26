Are you interested in learning more about gardening and how to take care of your yard and landscape? Would you like to become a Wisconsin Master Gardener volunteer, and help your community better understand gardening and nature? If so, join in on the “Gardening Fundamentals” class being offered by Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist for the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension. This eight-week course will combine in-person and virtual classes and will cover a broad range of gardening and horticulture topics.
Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning September 28 through November 16. In-person sessions will be held at the Extension office in Baldwin, on September 28, October 5, October 26, and November 16, and virtual sessions via Zoom will be held on October 12 and 19 and November 2 and 9.
