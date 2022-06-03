USDA Rural Housing Administrator visits New Richmond home

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Rural Housing Service Administrator Joaquin Altoro and USDA Rural Development, Wisconsin State Administrator Julie Lasso joined St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kristie Smith and new homeowner Alma Flores for a discussion on what home ownership means May 25. The Flores family of six had spent the past 17 years renting a two-bedroom apartment and partnered with both organizations in 2021 to build an affordable home through the USDA 502 Direct Loan program.
Flores spoke of the freedom and security her family now feels living and learning in their New Richmond, WI home and of the welcome she has received from both her new neighbors and the greater community. “A house is not my problem anymore,” she said, as she referenced the challenges all families have when raising children and worrying about things like basic needs and access to good education, nutritious food, and health care. The Flores family moved into their home in Dec. 2021, after partnering with St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity and USDA Rural Development.
The USDA 502 Direct program is a critical tool in addressing affordable housing and supporting mortgages for low/very-low-income borrowers. USDA -RD has partnered with SCVHFH to help family partners with mortgages for 10 homes in the last seven years. “Habitat’s partnership with Rural Development is critical in terms of helping low-income families on the path to home ownership,” Smith said. “We were honored to have Mr. Altoro visit us in New Richmond today and look forward to hearing more about our shared mission when he presents to Habitat for Humanity International leaders in June. The communication between our Wisconsin State USDA-RD team has been instrumental in helping us do more for our family partners. “
Altoro will join USDA Single Family Housing Deputy Administrator Cathy Glover and Habitat for Humanity International Senior Vice President of U.S. and Canada Adrienne Goolsby and North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (Minnesota) Executive Director Nathan Thompson in a June discussion on furthering affordable homeownership opportunities in rural communities.
With a shortage of more than 125,000 affordable and available housing units in Wisconsin, and a median home sales price increase of nearly $100,000 since 2020 in St. Croix County, funding for low-income housing is even more critical today.
Other challenges facing the affordable housing crisis include dwindling supply/aging housing stock, rising land and construction costs and affordable mortgages for the BIPOC community. A recent Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis report showed lenders are more likely to deny conventional mortgages to people of color. “Asian, Black and Latino/a applicants were two to three times more likely to have their (mortgage) application denied than similar White applicants,” according to the May 19, 2022, report*. Less than half of the gap in application approvals could be explained by borrower differences like credit scores and income.
Altoro talked about his experience growing up in the Milwaukee area as the son of a single mom, and how it felt to be surrounded by a community that was more like him than some smaller, more rural communities have traditionally been. The three discussed some of the ways rural communities are seeing significant growth in homeowners of color and among an aging population. “It’s a courageous conversation,” he said. “We are afraid of what we don’t know,” Altoro said in addressing inclusion and equity in rural communities across the country.
SCVHFH is currently building a new home on the east side of New Richmond and volunteers are being recruited. For more information, visit scvhabitat.org
