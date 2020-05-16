The St. Croix County office for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is currently open to phone and virtual appointments only but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone and by email or mail.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for St. Croix County:
July 15, 2020: All spring-seeded crops; including dry edible beans, dark and light red kidney beans, perennial forage, pasture, rangeland, forage seeding and all CRP acreage
Aug. 15, 2020: Processing snap beans, cabbage
“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Heather Kirkpatrick, FSA’s County Executive Director in St. Croix County. “Our FSA staff is still able to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
The St. Croix County FSA office will provide maps to producers through mail or email with instructions for completing the maps. After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps and any required leases as soon as possible by mail at 1960 8th Avenue Suite 121 Baldwin, WI 54002, by fax at 855-733-0177, by email at laura.peetz@usda.gov, or they can place it in the secured drop box in front of the office. The St. Croix County FSA asks that producers also indicate on their completed maps, the best phone number for which to contact them should they have any questions regarding their crop acreage reports.
After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make appropriate updates and mail or email producers the completed Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) to sign. Producers must return the signed form certifying their acreage report to the FSA office through fax, mail, email or drop box by July 15.
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions, please contact FSA’s St. Croix County office at 715-684-2874.
USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
