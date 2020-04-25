The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to begin a two-year improvement project Monday on US Highway 12 between US Highway 63 and State Highway 128 in the villages of Baldwin and Woodville and the towns of Baldwin and Springfield, all in St. Croix County.
Proposed improvements in 2020 include removing deteriorated asphalt pavement, resurfacing US 12 with a new asphaltic surface and making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders. The projects also includes improvements to curb and gutter, culvert pipes and beam guard, along with signing and pavement marking. In 2021, the project will continue with the reconstruction of the US 12 and WIS 128 intersection.
Monarch Paving Company is the prime contractor for the contract. This contract is composed of four projects:
— $4.6 million roadway rehabilitation project paid with 80 percent federal transportation funds and 20 percent state transportation funds.
— $390,000 bridge rehabilitation project paid with 80 percent federal transportation funds and 20 percent state transportation funds.
— $380,000 safety improvement project paid with 90 percent federal transportation funds and 10 percent state transportation funds, all through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).
— $830,000 intersection reconstruction project paid with 90 percent federal transportation funds and 10 percent state transportation funds, all through HSIP.
Proposed traffic impacts
During construction, US 12 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single-lane closures with flagging throughout the project in 2020.
A detour route will be utilized in 2021 for the reconstruction of the US 12/WIS 128 intersection.
The first year of construction currently is scheduled for completion by October 2020. The US 12/WIS 128 intersection construction will begin in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.