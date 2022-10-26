US 63 railroad crossing maintenance planned in Baldwin Oct 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Road Safe is announcing plans to perform repairs to a railroad crossing in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin. Beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, Union Pacific (UP) will be performing repairs at the crossing of US 63. The road will be closed at the crossing, and a signed detour will be in effect. The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. that day. Road Safe's 24-hour emergency contact number is 316-778-2112. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News US 63 railroad crossing maintenance planned in Baldwin Schaffer Manufacturing certified as a Family Friendly Workplace Northwood Tech hosts HOMES Workforce Innovation Grant Roundtable Event Dairy producers can now enroll for 2023 signup for Dairy Margin Coverage The latest on road repairs Conference designed for caregivers, offers expert advice DATCP Dairy Processor Grant Application open through January 30 The Fall election is ahead, ensure you have an ID to vote Most Popular Village Board approves closing railroad crossing at 11th Avenue Police to Village Board: We need more help St. Croix County confirmed with Avian Influenza Blackhawk volleyball clinch share of conference with win over Ellsworth Preliminary cost of EMS building over budget Upcoming Events Oct 26 Baldwin Library Programming Wed, Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26 Baldwin Library Programming Wed, Oct 26, 2022 Oct 27 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Oct 27, 2022 CDT Oct 28 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 28, 2022 Oct 29 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 29, 2022 Oct 29 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 29, 2022 Oct 30 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 30, 2022 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
