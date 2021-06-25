Safety improvement project reconstructed intersection, converted crossing to four-way stop
Closed June 1, the intersection of US 12/WIS 128 in the St. Croix County town of Springfield is anticipated to reopen to traffic on Monday, June 21.
To address crashes at the intersection, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) safety improvement project included:
• Realigning the north leg — WIS 128 — of the intersection.
• Changing the vertical geometrics on US 12 and WIS 128 approaches to create better visibility for motorists.
• Converting the intersection to an all-way stop, meaning all motorists traveling east and west on US 12 and north and south on WIS 128 will have to stop at the crossing. (Prior to construction, only traffic on WIS 128 had to stop.)
• Adding flashing red stop beacons on US 12.
The intersection work was part of a $6.17 million project that began in 2020. Last year’s work included resurfacing US 12 between US 63 and WIS 128 in the villages of Baldwin and Woodville and towns of Baldwin and Springfield, repairing the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and making culvert, curb and gutter, guardrail and shoulder improvements.
