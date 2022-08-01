A 17-year-old Stillwater teenager died Saturday when he was stabbed on the Apple River, which left four other people injured.
Isaac Schuman was pronounced dead at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. His family identified him in a news release to KARE-11 Sunday night.
The alleged suspect, Nicolae Miu, 52, Prior Lake, Minn., was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Miu held his first court appearance Monday afternoon in St. Croix County Circuit Court. Bail was set for $1 million.
Conditions include no use or possession of a dangerous weapon. A dangerous weapon is defined as any firearm, whether loaded or unloaded; any device designed as a weapon and capable of producing death or great bodily harm. Additional terms include no contact with any of the victim’s families; absolute sobriety which means zero alcohol and zero prescribed medications. Miu also must submit to random alcohol testing at least four times per day.
The next court appearances are a status conference Aug. 5 and a preliminary hearing Aug. 12.
Background
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office, they received a call at 3:47 p.m., with the report several people had been stabbed on the Apple River, while recreational tubing, just upstream from the State Highway 35/64 bridge in the town of Somerset.
Upon deputies’ arrival, five people were found with stab wounds to their midsections. Medical care was provided to the victims by law enforcement, citizens, and emergency service responders.
All five victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals. Two of the victims were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and two were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital
Two of the victims, a 20 and 22-year-old males from Luck have been treated and released, according to KSTP.com, as of Monday afternoon.
The other two, a 22-year-old male from Elk River, Minnesota and a 24-year-old female from Burnsville, are still in the hospital in stable condition, ranging from serious to critical injuries to their torso/chest areas.
Bringmethenews.com was able to identify the 24-year-old female as Rhyley Mattison, who has started a GoFundMe account to pay for her medical bills.
“Some friends and I were tubing when we came across a group who were asking for our help,” she said. “My friends and I went over to see what was going on and there was an older man there being inappropriate and was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The older man ended up having a knife and stabbed a few friends of mine and myself included.
“I’m starting this go fund me because I currently lost my job and I have no way of paying for these medical bills and I’m struggling making ends meet right now.”
The suspect, later identified as Miu, left the scene and was presumed to still be armed with a knife. Miu was located at the exit point for tubers on the Apple River, which was located at the Village Park in Somerset. Several witnesses had alerted law enforcement to his location, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Complaint
According to the criminal complaint, video footage shows Miu stabbing multiple victims while he was also being pushed and slapped during a confrontation. However, the complaint states no one assaulted Miu until he punched a woman in the face.
The complaint says Miu is seen swimming to a group of people, who tell him to "go away." Miu turned to walk away twice, but he twice turned around and a confrontation ensued. The camera then allegedly pans away from the crowd and commotion erupts before the camera refocuses on the incident.
Miu’s wife told investigators he left their group because someone lost their phone in the river. Miu told investigators that he feared for his life, with partial video allegedly showing someone in yellow swim trunks shove Miu into the water. As the same person shoved him again, Miu stabbed him in the abdomen. The video then shows a woman with an open stab wound on her left side, and as the camera pans it shows Miu stabbing another person who touched his back.
He said he was being called a “child molester”.
The Sheriff’s Office added this is an ongoing investigation as investigators are still attempting to interview witnesses as to the sequence of events, as well as attempting to determine a motive for the stabbings. If anyone has video of this incident, prior to or during the event, contact Investigator John Shilts at (715) 381-4319 or by email at john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the agencies that responded to assist with this incident and express our gratitude to the citizens that stepped in to provide care and comfort to the victims.
