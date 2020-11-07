Lefse Sale
The pandemic has changed our lives but ONE THING that hasn’t changed is the Woodville Historical Society selling LEFSE! The best Norwegian tradition of lefse will be for sale using a pre-ordering system! Sit down and write a list of all those people you know would love lefse for a holiday gift! (At $6.50 for a package of 6 it’s a great bargain! AND it can be kept refrigerated for 6 weeks!) Then call the number below with your order! That’s it! SO easy! And when the lefse arrives (we are hoping to receive our order BEFORE THANKSGIVING!) we will have you come to 130 Main Street in Woodville to pick up your order! What could be easier!
As in the past, we are ordering the traditional lefse from Countryside Lefse Company in Blair, WI. Even though a few things are different due to the virus, the Woodville Historical Society is excited to be offering the lefse as this is the ONLY fund raiser event for us this year! To order your lefse just call 715-698-2491 or 715-698-3353. Besides your name, we’ll need to know the amount, your phone number and how you will be paying for it (check or cash only please!)
You can pickup your lefse at the Woodville Historical Society, 130 Main Street, on Saturday, November 21 from 9:00 a.m. – noon OR Sunday, November 22 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
And THANK YOU for letting us make YOUR holiday season more traditional with lefse!
Christmas Baskets
If you have a hard time finding a Christmas present for that person who has everything, (and even if you don’t!) stop at the Woodville Historical Society, 130 So. Main Street in Woodville! You will find ALL of the baskets for this year being displayed in the windows! We have had to change how we do things because of the pandemic and want you to know that THIS IS THE ONLY PLACE you will find our baskets this year! (in the past we have had them at the bank, the Fire Department and other places around town...)
The baskets are filled to the brim! We have made baskets with the same type of gift items you have come to expect and some new items to make them better! AND no long lines to wait in! Your Christmas shopping is made SO much easier because of our baskets!
It’s STILL easy! Check out the windows, complete with the list of items in each basket. Then come to the building to write down your bids! Complete directions and a volunteer from the Woodville Historical Society will be available to assist you!
For bids, we are open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon, starting with December 5th. Then on Friday, December 18th from 4pm to 7pm.
DEADLINE to write down bids is on Friday, December 18th at 7pm!
If you have the highest bid, you will be called on Friday night, December 18th after 7pm! Please check your voicemail as messages will be left.
The days and times to pickup your basket: Saturday, December 19 from 9 a.m. – noon OR by appointment 715-698-2382; and Sunday, December 20 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. OR by appointment 715-698-2382.
Lefse and Christmas Caroling go hand in hand so we’ll take this opportunity to let you know that we will NOT be having the organ playing and Christmas Caroling this year! We hope to continue this tradition next year!
