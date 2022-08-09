With low unemployment and an ongoing shortage of qualified workers, business and industry need a stronger talent pipeline to keep the Wisconsin economic engine running at full speed.

The UW System stands ready and willing to help. That’s the message new System President Jay Rothman communicated July 27 during a stakeholder meeting of area business and industry professionals, part of a daylong visit to University of Wisconsin-Stout.

