The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension’s “Farm Pulse Continuum” is a new program that is intended for farmers interested in learning how to use farm financials to explore their farm business decisions. The program will be held on 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., January 14, at the St. Croix County Agricultural Service and Education Center, 1960 8th Avenue, Baldwin, WI.
This introductory workshop will outline and provide examples of the value of using farm financial analysis to make informed management decisions and outline the path ahead for the new Farm Pulse Program. “The Farm Pulse Program provides the framework for informed decision making in order for the farm manager to know where to start tomorrow after breakfast, “says Kevin Bernhardt, Extension Farm Management Specialist at the Center for Dairy Profitability and UW Platteville Professor. “The introductory workshops will build awareness of “Why Financial Management?” and how enrolling in the full Farm Pulse Program will help Wisconsin farmers evaluate their finances for 2020 and beyond and take the pulse of their business and goals for the future.” Other topics in the introductory workshop include an overview of the financial model and the purpose and value of the basic financial statements: Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Statement of Cash Flow. At the end of the workshop, participants will learn how they can enroll in the Farm Pulse Continuum Program.
Program Agenda:
• Why Should I Care About Financial Management?
o Kevin Bernhardt, Extension Farm Management Specialist, UW-Platteville, UW Center for Dairy Profitability. Dr. Bernhardt will introduce a way to assess two important financial ratios, how to measure them, what is good, bad, and what to improve on.
• What Else and What’s Next with financials?
o Dr. Bernhardt, Wantoch, and Sterry
• Farm Bill ARC/PLC Election Decisions
o Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent
o Ryan Sterry, Extension St. Croix County Agriculture Agent
• 2020 Market Outlook
o Brenda Boetel, Extension Agriculture Marketing Specialist and UW-River Falls
Registration for the workshop is $20 per person ($30 per farm 2 people sharing materials). For additional information or to register, please contact: Ryan Sterry, Extension St. Croix Agriculture Educator at 715-531-1950 or ryan.sterry@wisc.edu or Katie Wantoch, Dunn County Agriculture Educator at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu. Online registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/86720612687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.