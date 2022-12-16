United Fire Department gun raffle winners Dec 16, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The United Fire Department – Baldwin Station held a gun raffle Dec. 2 at Striker’s Lanes and Sports Bar. The following are the winners: 1st prize – Browning A-Bolt 3 6.5 Creedmoor – Ryan Mitchell, Baldwin 2nd prize – Browning BPS 12 Gauge Shotgun – Joe Fisher, Baldwin 3rd prize – Ruger American with Vortex 3-9x40 Scope – Mike Perucca, Hudson 4th prize – Ruger 1022 22LR Limited Edition – Adam Newton, Baldwin 5th prize – Ruger Security 9 9MM – Larry Anderson, Baldwin 6th prize – Ruger Wrangler Silver 22LR Handgun – Meghan Herzog, Baldwin 7th prize – Tasco 10x50 Binoculars – Terry Weiss, Woodville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News United Fire Department gun raffle winners Area businesses reflect on 2022 Trinity Lutheran Church donates to St. Croix Central Former Glenwood City man arraigned on sexual assault charges Caring for our Community through the Tripledemic St. Croix County committee approves an April referendum for public safety Courts face challenges, growing pangs Controversial County 2nd Amendment resolution referred back to committee Most Popular Grief: It may seem natural, but it’s a journey Former Glenwood City man arraigned on sexual assault charges Sundby records hat trick as Fusion rout Century St. Croix County committee approves an April referendum for public safety Controversial County 2nd Amendment resolution referred back to committee Upcoming Events Dec 20 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Dec 20, 2022 CST Dec 22 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Dec 22, 2022 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
