The Baldwin station of United Fire and Rescue held its 2021 Gun Raffle Dec. 3 at Striker’s.
The winners were:
-- Browning A-Bolt 3 6.5 Creedmoor – Leona Knutson, Baldwin
-- Browning BPS 12 gauge shotgun – Erich Weinert, Baldwin
-- Rugar 1022 22 LR Limited Edition – Keith Stuedemann, New Richmond
-- Rugar American Camo Cerakote 308 – Jason Sell, Baldwin
-- Rugar Security 9 9MM – John Frederick, Hammond
-- Rugar Wrangler Silver 22LR Handgun – Henry Rabitay, Spring Valley
-- Tasco 10x50 Binoculars – Larry Ervin, Baldwin
