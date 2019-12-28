United Fire and Rescue – Baldwin station held its annual gun raffle Dec. 7 at Striker’s.
The following were the winners:
• Rugger AR556 223 Rifle – Abbie Lokker, Baldwin
• Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle – John Frederick, Spring Valley
• Browning BPS 12 Gauge Shotgun – Jason Matteson, Ellsworth
• Winchester XPR 300 WSM w/Vortex 3.9x40 Scope – Travis Sylte, Osceola
• Benelli Nova 12 Gauge Shotgun – Joe Miller, Woodville
• Ruger 1022 Scoped Package 22LR with hard case – Dale Vrize, Baldwin
• Stealth Game Camera – two pack – Turner Musgrave, Elk Mound
United Fire would like to thank the public for their support as the proceeds went to purchase two AED’s.
