The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Sept. 2 announced Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wis., has been charged with two counts of Election Fraud and two counts of Unauthorized Use of an Individual’s Personal Identifying Information in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law,” said AG Kaul.

