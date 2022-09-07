The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Sept. 2 announced Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wis., has been charged with two counts of Election Fraud and two counts of Unauthorized Use of an Individual’s Personal Identifying Information in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals.
“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law,” said AG Kaul.
According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of July 26, 2022, Mr. Wait went to MyVote.wi.gov and requested absentee ballots for two individuals to be sent to his address in Union Grove, Wis. The complaint states that, in multiple online videos and other correspondence, Mr. Wait admitted requesting the ballots using the other individuals’ personal identifying information. The complaint states that the individuals did not authorize Mr. Wait to use their personal identifying information for this purpose.
As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Wait is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The investigation was led by DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
