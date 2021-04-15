Underly and Gill win state elections

Jill Underly has defeated Deborah Kerr to become Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools.
The Associated Press called the race for Underly just before 9:30 p.m. April 6.
Underly is the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District and previously worked in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Carolyn Stanford Taylor served as state superintendent for the last two years after Tony Evers left the job when he became governor in 2019, but decided not to run for a full term.
Gregory B. Gill, Jr. defeated Rick Cveykus on the ballot for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III covering the northern half of the state.
Gill has served as an Outagamie County circuit court judge for the last 9 years. He was originally appointed to the position by former Governor Scott Walker and has since been twice re-elected.
After winning the election Gill said, “While I did not get 100 percent of the vote, from here forward, I will represent 100 percent of the citizens,” Gill said. “I will do so in a manner which demonstrates kindness, compassion, and fairness for all. It is an honor to be in this position and again, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Local races saw Lance Van Damme becoming the new President of the Village of Baldwin Board. Doug Newton was re-elected to the board and Amy Jurgens was newly elected.
In the Village of Hammond, the President’s seat will be held by Tony Bibeau. Trustees elected were Kimberly Olson, Bob Trudell and Laurie Gruber. Wally Graf was elected Municipal Judge.
The Village of Roberts will continue to see Willard Moeri as President. Trustees elected were Mary Shemon and Cheryl Johnson.
The Village of Wilson saw Patricia Evans elected as President and Amanda Millermon elected as Trustee.
The Village of Woodville saw Steve Gossel elected as Village President with Trustees Dennis Russett, Dennis Lawson Jr. and Sue Lohmeir.
Representing the Town of Baldwin W 1 and 2 will be Chairperson Douglas Veenendall, Supervisors Don Johnson and Joseph Kusilek, Clerk James Harer and Treasurer Ronda Helgeson.
Respresenting the Town of Cady will be Chairperson Mike Tully, Supervisors Bob Klanderman and Jim Mikla, Clerk Shelly Ninneman and Treasurer Carla Greiber.
Representing the Town of Cylon will be Chairperson Randy Zemke, Supervisors Kevin Derrick and Dennis Erickson, Clerk Jack Barker and Treasurer Jane Messer.
Representing the Town of Eau Galle, W 1 and 2 will be Chairperson James Lund, Supervisors Amy Shafer and Kevin Larson and Clerk-Treasurer Nicole Olson.
Representing the Town of Emerald will be Chairperson Henry Hurtgen, Supervisors Tom Wink and Francis Klatt, Clerk Lorelei Wink and Treasurer Cheryl Slind.
Representing the Town of Erin Prairie will be Chairperson John Van Dyke, Supervisors Dennis Mitchell and Michael Monteith and Clerk-Tresasurer Jackie Mitchell.
Representing the Town of Forrest will be Chairperson Roger Swanepoel, Supervisors Laverne Hoitomt and Todd Ostberg, Clerk Anne Johnston and Treasurer Nikki Sunday.
Representing the Town of Hammond W 1-3 will be Chairperson Paul Hueg and Supervisors Robert Aune and Joe Miller.
Representing the Town of Pleasant Valley will be Chairperson Kerry Licht and Supervisors James Shearer and Curtis Dunn, Clerk Megan Miller and Treasurer Deborah Volkert.
Representing the Town of Rush River will be Chairperson Donald Schumacher and Supervisors Randy Stillings and Janie DuBois.
Representing the Town of Springfield will be Chairperson Dean Fayerweather and Supervisors Jim Mahoney and Barry Ketchum.
Representing the Town of Stanton will be Chairperson Richard Hesselink and Supervisors Gerald Croes and Steven Hoogheem.
Representing the Town of Warren will be Chairperson Geno Hanson, and Supervisor Grace Hoyer.
Local School Board races saw the following elected:
Amery: Char Glenna and Keith Anderson.
Baldwin Woodville: Jolene Bonte, Todd Graf and Kenneth Dykhouse.
Clear Lake: Christy Stalheim Kobernick and Nettie Groat.
Glenwood City: Jodi Main and Chuck Draxler.
New Richmond: Tim Kufus and Kent Elkin.
River Falls: Cindy Holbrook, Alan Tuchtenhagen and Bob Casey.
St. Croix Central: Erica Herink, Vince Trudell and Josh Pettit. The two questions on the SCC School Board ballot both received, “No.”
Spring Valley: Jennelle Wolf and Sandy Jacobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.