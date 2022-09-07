U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Tuesday re-introduced the Go Pack Go Act to make sure all Wisconsinites, no matter where they live across the state, can watch Green Bay Packers game broadcasts.
Currently, Green Bay Packers fans in 13 Wisconsin counties are assigned to an out-of-state local TV market, in either Minnesota or Michigan, which means these Wisconsin households could get Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions games, not Packers games, when those teams are playing at the same time.
“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch Packers games,” said Senator Baldwin. “My Go Pack Go Act would give Packers fans in every Wisconsin county the opportunity to watch Packers games and cheer on our beloved green and gold.”
While most people live in a local television market that is centered in their home state, some counties, particularly in border areas, have been placed in an out-of-state market and their residents receive out-of-state TV broadcasts. In Wisconsin, nearly 415,000 people live in 13 counties that have been assigned to an out-of-state market, in either Minnesota or Michigan.
Senator Baldwin’s Go Pack Go Act would require cable, satellite and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to programming from the broadcast television stations in a Wisconsin media market. The legislation ensures that every Wisconsin cable or satellite subscriber who lives in these 13 counties has the choice of receiving an in-state broadcast for every major network, so they would always have access to Wisconsin based news, information and sports, including Packers games.
Packers fans in the following Wisconsin counties would benefit from Senator Baldwin’s Go Pack Go Act: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer Counties in the Duluth-Superior media market; Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn and Pierce Counties in the Twin Cities media market; and Florence County in the Marquette, Michigan media market.
More information about Senator Baldwin’s Go Pack Go Act is available here. The full bill text is available here.
