Scott Jones, president of St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC), announced the EDC’s selection of Gallery 77 Stone (City of Hudson), Catalyst Sports Medicine (City of Hudson), and Three Square Market – TurnKey Corrections (City of River Falls) as recipients of the 2019 Business of the Year awards in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. Mr. S. Mark Tyler (rural Woodville) is the recipient of the EDC Directors Award, an occasional award presented to an individual or organization championing economic development through innovation actions, making St. Croix County an exceptional place for business, industry and residents.
The companies will be honored at a banquet Thursday, Feb. 20, at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course in rural River Falls.
“Our 2019 honorees are great examples of business and individuals that are making St. Croix County a better place to work and live,” said EDC President Scott Jones. “St. Croix EDC thanks the honorees for their contributions to our community,” he added.
About the 2019 Honorees
Galley 77 Stone is the 2019 Emerging Business of the Year (based in St. Croix County and in business for five or fewer years). Owners Pablo and Suzanne Sotelo moved to the Hudson area from Los Angeles to raise their family and build their business. The showroom and production space along Industrial Street in Hudson allows for the finishing of tile, natural stone, engineered quartz for all areas of the home, including kitchen, bath, entry, fireplace and outdoor kitchen and BBQ areas. The company is dedicated to keeping current with the latest trends and products, as well as technology, to bring the most elegant and functional design for the home.
Catalyst Sports Medicine is the 2019 Small Business of the Year (29 or fewer employees). Catalyst Sports Medicine was launched on Jan. 1, 2013 when then-general manager John Knutson and clinic director J.W. Matheson purchased Larsen Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy. The clinic transitioned from space in the St. Croix Business Park to expanded space at Hanley & O’Keefe Roads. The newly renovated facility opened in September 2015. Catalyst Sports Medicine specializes in physical therapy, athletic training, industrial medicine, orthopedic massage services and performance training for athletes. Today, Catalyst employs around 20 people including physical therapists, PTAs, athletic trainers, massage therapists, strength coaches and administrative and customer service personnel.
Three Square Market – TurnKey Corrections is the 2019 Business of the Year (30 or more employees). Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections are partner companies, headquartered in Sterling Ponds Corporate Park (River Falls). The companies are involved in the design, manufacturing and equipping of kiosks, coolers, vending, fixtures, and market accessories Turnkey works with correctional facilities on vending needs and Three Square is a corporate solution to in-company breakrooms and convenience stores (snack and vending). Both companies are growing at rapid rates and their respective footprints are global.
S. Mark Tyler and a business partner launched OEM Fabricators in Woodville, Wisconsin in 1987 as a heavy weldment and steel fabricator, serving multiple industry sectors. His latest passion is workforce development, including Success by Six (a United Way program), and Family Friendly Workplaces, Inc. Mr. Tyler serves on the board of the Wisconsin Technical College System, which led to a board position with the UW Regents. He is also on the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment. OEM earned Wisconsin’s Manufacturer of the Year Award, Medium Category, in 2006. In 2012, the company was the recipient of the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award for Workforce Development. A recent retirement from OEM enables Mark to devote more of his time to workforce development advocacy, legislative advocacy (in Madison and in D.C.), and ensuring the social and emotional development of infants and children, allowing them to be successful in the years that follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.