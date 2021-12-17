The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraiser of the calendar year for The St. Croix County Salvation Army. The funds raised through the campaign help to support those in need of utility, rent, transportation and sheltering at Grace Place.
The organization is reporting that despite continuing demand for emergency services, the kettle campaign is well below the amount needed to serve those in need. The goal for St. Croix County Salvation Army is to raise $175,000 by Jan. 1, 2022. Currently $91,000 has been raised with only a little over two weeks to go in the campaign.
Due to ongoing COVID issues, volunteer bell ringers are still in short supply. First time and returning ringers are encouraged to sign up to ring by going to www.registertoring.comor by calling 715-529-1283. Donors may also go to SAgraceplace.org to contribute to the 2021 St. Croix County Salvation Army Virtual Red Kettle.
The organization is also accepting financial donations at: St. Croix County Salvation Army, 505 8thStreet, New Richmond, Wisconsin 54017.
For more Information on how the organization is serving in Burnett County visit their Facebook Page at GracePlaceSalvationArmy. Phone inquiries are directed to 715-246-1222
