The Miss Hammond coronation is set for 7 p.m. August 12 at the St. Croix Central Middle School during Hammond Heartland Days.
Two candidates are seeking the title. A description of the candidates follows:
Savannah Briese
The daughter of Daniel and Melissa Briese, Savannah is running for Miss Hammond because she believes can leave a positive mark in our community and be a positive influence on our little ones and be helpful to all. Savannah describes herself as creative, independent, and positive. She is warm-hearted and very humble. She believes that everybody has a voice and their opinion matters. She believes in being kind to everybody no matter their physical appearances, social status, or personality - everybody is equal, and everybody is equally important. Savannah is involved in FFA, Girl Scouts, 4-H, cheerleading, soccer, and forensics – she is also a Sunday school leader. Savannah loves to be outdoors, make crafts, go to new places, and helping others, whether that’s making Christmas cards for the residents at the nursing home, serving at Grace place, or just helping in any way she can. She loves raising cattle and baling hay with her dad and is also interested in anything revolving around fitness, fashion, or modeling.
Kayla Evans
The daughter of Chris and Amy Evans, Kayla is running for Miss Hammond because she finds joy in serving others, she hopes to display kindness and love to our community as well as the communities around Hammond. Kayla describes herself as ambitious, compassionate, and attentive. Kayla is prepared, ready to lead, understanding, and creative; she consistently stays prepared by organizing my time, keeping track of my tasks, and fighting any procrastination. She considers herself fortunate that forgiveness comes easily to her, and in turn can be sympathetic to those around her. Kayla is involved in choir, band, the yearbook, dance, and track. Outside of school, she works as a Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor, is Sunday school teacher and attends a youth group. Kayla is also a part of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). She finds joy in staying active by taking hikes, running, kayaking, biking, rock climbing, and swimming. Loves reading, writing, and involving herself in the study of science, with a particular interest in biology. And enjoys working on art pieces, baking, playing flute, and singing in school choir.
