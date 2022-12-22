Zach Anderson and Lily Nordskog were introduced as the newest officers to the Baldwin Police Department during last week’s board meeting. 

Anderson will start next month after graduating from the Police Academy this month. The Hammond native originally started as an elementary education major at UW-River Falls then switched to criminal justice. 

