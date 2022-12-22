Zach Anderson and Lily Nordskog were introduced as the newest officers to the Baldwin Police Department during last week’s board meeting.
Anderson will start next month after graduating from the Police Academy this month. The Hammond native originally started as an elementary education major at UW-River Falls then switched to criminal justice.
Nordskog will be completing the academy in May and starting in Baldwin in June. She will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a degree in criminal justice. She likes Baldwin due to its proximity to Menomonie.
“I feel it’s a perfect place to start to grow and learn as a new officer,” she added.
In addition, the Board approved Police Chief Darren Krueger’s request for a Department of Justice sponsorship to Nordskog for her training at the academy. If she doesn’t complete or pass the program, the Village will be responsible for the course costs.
EMS Building Update
Kraus-Anderson officials presented the latest on the costs which were estimated to be at $5.4 million. To make sure the project isn’t stalled, they recommended bids to start next month with the bids to be opened Jan. 26, 2023, with board approval coming at the February meeting. The Board approved those recommendations. Construction is slated to start in June.
Pickleball Improvements
Scott DeGross and Dale Crawley informed the Board they received an estimate from a contractor to convert one of the tennis courts at Millpond Park to a pickleball court. The pair asked the village to sign the contract for the work and accept donations on behalf of the Pickleball Club, if any were to be received. In addition, the pair stated the club would pay for the improvements without the assistance of the village. The Board approved the request on a 6-1 vote to sign the contract when all the funds are received with Kristine Forbes voting no.
Soccer Complex
Discussion was held about a potential soccer complex, located north of the new sewer plant and whether it would fit in that space. The matter was sent to committee action for further discussion.
Other Action
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reminded the board effective Jan. 1, 2023, water rates will increase 4.5 percent and sewer rates will increase 30 percent. Those rates were approved at previous meetings.
The Board approved extending the closing date to April 2023 for the Vic Harris property on Main Street as more time was needed to do asbestos removal.
Krueger said for November there were 152 case numbers created with 470 calls for service. In addition, EMS Chief Tom Boyer stated there were 139 calls for service and 29 transfers.
The Board confirmed the hire of Tyler Place as a full-time EMS paramedic along with appointing Darlene Kongshaug to the Historical Committee.
It was announced the caucus will be held at the January board meeting, which is set for Jan. 11, 2023. Village President Lance Van Damme along with trustees Forbes, Amy Jurgens and Doug Newton are the incumbents in the April 4 election.
