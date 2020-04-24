Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove reported Friday night on Facebook two men were found deceased on 840th Ave. in the town of Clifton this morning.
Hove said there is no threat to the community.
"I would like to thank the neighbors and community in and around 840th Ave. in Clifton Township for their patience and understanding as we continue to work through this situation," Hove said.
