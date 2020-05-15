The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is planning two intersection closures next week for the replacement of culvert pipes as part of the US 12 project between US 63 and WIS 128 in St. Croix County.
The closures, anticipated to take one day, will take place on Wednesday, May 20, or Thursday, May 21, at the following intersections:
-- US 12 and 220th St. In addition, 220th St., north of US 12 will be closed to 80th Avenue.
-- US 12 and Bridge Road. In addition, Bridge Road south of US 12 will be closed to 70th Avenue.
The two-year, $6.2 million project began in April. Improvements in 2020 include removing deteriorated asphalt pavement, resurfacing US 12 with a new asphaltic surface, making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders and making improvements to curb and gutter, culvert pipes and guardrail. Improvements in 2021 include the reconstruction of the US 12 and WIS 128 intersection.
During construction, US 12 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single-lane closures with flagging throughout the project in 2020.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's northwest region:
-- Follow us on Twitter @WisDOTnorthwest
-- Visit the region's 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest
