Monday's daily update on COVID-19 cases from the Department of Health Services shows the breakdown among age groups starting to widen.
For a long time, there was minimal difference between those in their 20's, 30's or 40's.
Now, those between the ages of 20-29 have 6,254 cases, while the 30-year-olds have 4,948 cases and the 40-year-olds have 4,376 cases. The recovery rate statewide is still around 79 percent.
Locally, St. Croix has had 160 cases, with 109 recoveries. Pierce has 68 cases, Polk has 48, Dunn has 37 and Pepin has 1.
St. Croix is one of 26 counties which have seen over 100 cases.
The rest are:
Milwaukee 11,216
Brown 2,825
Racine 2,155
Dane 1,727
Kenosha 1,490
Waukesha 1,151
Rock 853
Winnebago 662
Walworth 574
Outagamie 463
Dodge 456
La Crosse 404
Washington 358
Fond du Lac 309
Jefferson 234
Ozaukee 223
Eau Claire 218
Sheboygan 201
Marathon 158
Grant 152
Portage 135
Trempealeau 111
Calumet 106
Waupaca 106
Sauk 105
