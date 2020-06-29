Monday's daily update on COVID-19 cases from the Department of Health Services shows the breakdown among age groups starting to widen.

For a long time, there was minimal difference between those in their 20's, 30's or 40's.

Now, those between the ages of 20-29 have 6,254 cases, while the 30-year-olds have 4,948 cases and the 40-year-olds have 4,376 cases. The recovery rate statewide is still around 79 percent. 

Locally, St. Croix has had 160 cases, with 109 recoveries. Pierce has 68 cases, Polk has 48, Dunn has 37 and Pepin has 1.

St. Croix is one of 26 counties which have seen over 100 cases.

The rest are:

Milwaukee 11,216

Brown 2,825

Racine 2,155

Dane 1,727

Kenosha 1,490

Waukesha 1,151

Rock 853

Winnebago 662

Walworth 574

Outagamie 463

Dodge 456

La Crosse 404

Washington 358

Fond du Lac 309

Jefferson 234

Ozaukee 223

Eau Claire 218

Sheboygan 201

Marathon 158

Grant 152

Portage 135

Trempealeau 111

Calumet 106

Waupaca 106

Sauk 105

