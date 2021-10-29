In the short time Twenty-Two farms animal sanctuary has been opened, the reception has been very positive, stated owners Chris and Gina Mizell.
Yet, the pair were thinking bigger for their business.
“Our goal was to host events, company parties, birthday parties here at the farm,” Gina explained.
What they were looking for were supplies to host gatherings like that (tables, chairs, tents). When they heard the news that Buster’s Next Level Events, located down the road from the couple’s residence on Highway 12, just outside of Baldwin, was available, the pairing made too much sense.
“Dustin Nolan wanted to sell it and keep it local,” Gina stated. “We needed tables and chairs.”
The sale became official earlier this year with the business now being called Next Level Events by 22 Farms.
“The stars aligned for it to work,” Gina said. “We wanted to pay homage to the name, but at the same time keep the farm name.”
Added Chris: “Dustin and his family have been fantastic. The transition has been smooth. They had a good representation and we wanted to honor those commitments.”
According to Next Level’s website, their inventory consists of over 5,000 chairs, 500 tables brand-new as of 2016 and tents ranging from 10x10 to 20x40.
The pair’s desire to host most events on their farm were spearheaded by past events held there, which including graduation parties, band concerts and business client appreciation parties.
“The animals are a bit of a draw,” Gina said, noting the farm has over 100 animals such as dogs, cats, cows, sheep, pigs, bunnies, ducks and turkeys. “It’s their forever home.”
With the couple being Twin Cities residents before moving to Baldwin, another desired goal is to bring even more Twin Cities people out to the farm and get them to experience Baldwin and the surrounding area.
“We fell in love with this town and community,” they said. “It’s a way of thanking them for supporting us.”
For more, visit nextleveleventsllc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.