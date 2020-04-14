Tuesday's daily update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed on COVID-19 cases showed 26 counties have had at least one death.
The death toll increased to 170, up from 154 Monday.
The breakdown from counties is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 101
Dane -- 12
Waukesha -- 9
Ozaukee -- 9
Racine -- 5
Sauk -- 4
Rock -- 4
Kenosha -- 3
Washington -- 3
Fond du Lac -- 2
Outagamie -- 2
Sheboygan -- 2
Brown -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Door -- 1
Dodge -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Jackson -- 1
Juneau -- 1
Kewaunee -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Walworth -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
The number of confirmed cases is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,795
Dane -- 344
Waukesha -- 224
Kenosha -- 186
Racine -- 135
Brown -- 97
Ozaukee -- 73
Washington -- 73
Fond du Lac -- 59
Rock -- 59
Walworth -- 45
Sheboygan -- 36
Outagamie -- 29
Winnebago -- 29
Sauk -- 28
Columbia -- 25
La Crosse -- 25
Jefferson -- 24
Eau Claire -- 21
Chippewa -- 20
Dodge -- 19
Marathon -- 14
Jackson -- 10
St. Croix -- 10
Door -- 9
Dunn -- 9
Green -- 9
Clark -- 8
Grant -- 8
Monroe -- 8
Douglas -- 7
Juneau -- 7
Pierce -- 7
Barron -- 6
Oneida -- 6
Richland -- 6
Shawano -- 6
Calumet -- 5
Iowa -- 5
Buffalo -- 4
Kewaunee -- 4
Manitowoc -- 4
Marinette -- 4
Oconto -- 4
Portage -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Waupaca -- 4
Adams -- 3
Bayfield -- 3
Crawford -- 3
Lafayette -- 3
Polk -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Ashland -- 2
Florence -- 2
Iron -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Sawyer -- 2
Waushara -- 2
Wood -- 2
Green Lake -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Price -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
Washburn -- 1
