Turkey Drive 2020

Next Generation Auto would like to express a sincere thank you to all of its customers who helped make their 10th Annual Turkey Drive a huge success. A portion of the proceeds from every service and repair completed from October 12th through November 20th was used to purchase turkeys and other needed items for Baldwin's and Hudson’s local food pantries. On Saturday, November 21st, Next Generation Auto’s employees and family members gathered to pick up the food at County Market in Hudson. Donations were then dropped off at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson and the Community Food Pantry in Baldwin. With the help of customers, County Market and a generous donation from Salvation Army Grace Place, Next Generation Auto was able to continue the tradition of passing down the value of giving by donating over $2000 worth of food and supplies.
