A New Richmond woman is asking for help in trying to make an "universal" playground happen.
Will's Playground was selected by Kubota to receive a $100,000 grant. Now, Teresa DeYoung is asking for help to see if her dream for her son could be a nationwide winner.
Voting ends July 25 with the winner receiving another $100,000 grant.
Will's Playground was the Midwest regional winner. Now, they are going up against projects from Maryland, California, New York and Texas. One vote per person, per day is allowed.
An universal playground is accessible to all including any person that happens to be in a wheelchair or anybody who has mobility issues as far as getting around the park. The playground is planned for Mary Park.
