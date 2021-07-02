As we celebrate June Dairy Month, the Assembly passes the Truth in Food Labeling Legislation for milk, meat and dairy products. The three bills promote Wisconsin’s agriculture economy and educate consumers about misleading food labels.
This legislation is extremely important to the farmers and food processors in Wisconsin. Farmers feel very strongly about the integrity of food labeling and are frustrated by the misleading labeling that has invaded dairy and meat cases throughout our grocery stores.
“Consumers should know exactly where their food comes from. There are many misleading and trendy food labeling tactics. It can be difficult for consumers to understand what they are actually buying. Real, quality, whole foods are the best for consumers,” Rep. Moses said. “As a lamb and cattle farmer, I work hard to raise high quality animals to produce high-quality meat.”
Assembly Bill (AB) 73 will ensure that if a package says “cheese” or “yogurt”, the product actually has dairy in it. AB 74 will ensure that the only products that can be labeled as “milk” come from a cow or other hooved, such as a goat. Plant-based products will be required to be labeled as “drink” or “beverage”. AB75 would prohibit the labeling of food as meat if the food is not derived from the flesh of an animal, fish, mollusk or insect. Rep. Moses was the author of AB 75 regarding to meat labeling. The implementation of these labeling provisions will go into effect once 10 other states adopt similar food labeling legislation.
These bills aren’t a silver-bullet that will solve the problems for our ag-economy, but they are something we can do to protect and promote real, healthy, high-quality agricultural products to consumers. Finally, these bills will also put pressure on the federal government to take action on existing food labeling regulations that aren’t currently being enforced.
