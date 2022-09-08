Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To help mark the occasion, the Church is having a coffee hour at 9 a.m. and a meal at 11 a.m., with the worship sandwiched in between the two.
The Church also held a community event for families June 21 at the Hammond Park.
“It was a beautiful night considering it was very humid in the morning,” explained Pastor Kim Suhr. “We served sweet treats and water. We had lots of prizes, toys and such for kids.”
Gift cards were purchased from the local business, including Parkside, Ras’ on Main, Cheap Andy and Schuggy’s for the adults.
Two of Trinity’s charter members are Ron and Glenda Pratt.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 50 years,” they explained.
The Pratts stated they were members at Peace Lutheran Church before Trinity existed. At that time, they felt their voices couldn’t be heard at Peace.
“Whereas we were welcomed to help guide the direction of Trinity during its formation and through its 50 years,” they continued.
According to its website, Trinity’s worship services follow a pattern of worship that includes community proclamations of confession and faith, prayer, scripture, music, and messages. The music is a blend of hymns and contemporary music. Trinity is a member of the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin and the ELCA.
Founded on the belief of preaching salvation through the Lord Jesus Christ, the Pratts believe that mission will guide the church over the next 50 years and beyond.
“(The church) wants to reach out beyond our walls into the community and beyond,” they concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.