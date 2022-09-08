Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To help mark the occasion, the Church is having a coffee hour at 9 a.m. and a meal at 11 a.m., with the worship sandwiched in between the two. 

The Church also held a community event for families June 21 at the Hammond Park. 

