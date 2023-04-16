Light snow this morning. The wind will pick up and the snow will become somewhat heavier this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting its annual fundraiser supporting Mental Health Programs at St. Croix Central School District 4-7 p.m., April 22 at its church, 1250 Broadway Street.
The monies raised provide activities and programs regarding the mental health of all students, including education on suicide awareness and prevention.
Years ago, Trinity determined one of the needs in the St. Croix Central community would be to financially help the school district in providing activities and programs to promote mental health in hopes of building self-esteem and confidence for the students, giving them insight, knowledge, and personal skills to overcome many of the challenges to their mental health including but not limited to suicide awareness and prevention.
Past activities at the school which have been implemented and are supported by the funds raised include hiring related speakers; Pit Crew, a group of students who feel strongly about helping their fellow students, who support and plan activities for the student body; purchasing programs/curriculum related to Mental Health and Suicide Awareness and Prevention; and having additional staff time allotted to work with groups of students and individual students.
If you are unable to attend the supper and would like to donate to the fund, donations may be made to the SCC Mental Health and sent to the SCC District Office or Trinity Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.