Baldwin’s Main Street was filled with youngsters of all ages Friday for the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce annual Trick or Treat event in which organizations and businesses were lined up along Main Street with treats available for kids in Halloween costumes. Costumes of all kinds were seen ranging from animals to action figures or soldiers like Tyler Marthaler (left) and Lucca Kool (right).
