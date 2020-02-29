The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club is taking orders for trees, bird and bat houses beginning March 1 through March 31.
Available this year are 17 varieties of bareroot trees and shrubs, the age and size vary. Many of the trees and shrubs are native varieties and can be purchased in any amount; 1 to 100 or more. These evergreens and deciduous trees can improve habitat and beautify yards and gardens. Native wildflower seeds, bird, bat, and bee houses are also for sale.
Order forms are online at https://www.botanybellesbeaus.org/ and on the Botany Belles and Beaus Facebook page. Trees will be available for pickup on a day in late April at Paisley Cow located on HWY 12 in Baldwin. Questions about ordering? Call 715-698-2981.
Proceeds from the sale fund projects of the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club. The club maintains plantings at Windmill and Creamery Park, supports the prairie restoration project at Viking, and more. New members are always welcome.
