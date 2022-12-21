In its fourth consecutive annual meeting, the bipartisan Wisconsin Transportation Projects Commission (TPC) last week  reviewed progress reports and project updates set in motion after the group began to meet again in 2019.

“Wisconsin wants to see their elected leaders work together to fix the roads and provide transportation infrastructure, and that’s what we’ve been working together to accomplish since 2019,” Governor Tony Evers said. “Thank you to the TPC members for their commitment to this important work. I’ve been proud of our efforts to set an example of good long-range planning together, repairing thousands of miles of highways and roads and keeping our major highway projects on track, and I look forward to continuing our work together for the next four years.”

