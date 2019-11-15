The St. Croix County Transit Commission met for two hours Tuesday at the Highway Facility and spent most of the time discussing a subject everyone loves talking about: Money.
Steve Hirshfeld, Public Transit program manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), explained to the commission the federal or state funding options which would be available if they chose to proceed.
As a reminder, Hirshfeld said WisDOT’s role, among others, is to administer federal and state grant funds; help with procurements; develop and implement statewide policies and procedures
It was stated eligible public transit systems receive a combination of federal and state operating aid and the funding is equalized across all transit systems in a given tier. The planned public transit for St. Croix County would be in a Tier B, which is classified in all other “urban” areas not named Milwaukee or Madison, with a population of 50,000 or more.
He also hit on a couple of key points during his presentation:
• Federal funds cover a portion of capital expenses, but funding constraints prevent all funding requests from being filled.
• For most public transit grant programs, eligibility is limited to municipal agencies, transit commission and tribes.
When asked, he predicted the Commission would have to front one-fourth of its operating expenses
To accelerate their timeline, Hirshfeld told the commission that if they requested funding for 2021, Madison would need a letter from them by January 2020.
“We are trying to work with you and not throw impediments,” he said.
With the timeline in mind, Highway Commissioner Robbie Krejci reminded the commission they need to take a further step back.
“What are the services we are going to provide?” he said. “What do we want?”
It was then advised for the Commission to get in contact with the area municipalities by the next meeting (Dec. 10) to get their input.
Before Hirshfeld spoke, commission members discussed the need for public transit.
Commission Chair Dave Ostness said St. Croix County Economic Development Director Bill Rubin told him inquiring businesses have asked Rubin if St. Croix County has public transportation. Andrea Jorgenson from Xcel Energy stressed they are in need of employees.
It was also stated during the meeting, Union Pacific is open to having its tracks being used for the service, but they want an engineering study first to evaluate the requirements for upgrading the track and other engineering activities needed. The cost of the study is expected to be around $200,000, which hasn’t started yet.
