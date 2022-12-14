Following a transformational gift, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant will now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence.

The Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy industry leaders and longtime UW-River Falls strategic partners, announced today an additional $475,000 commitment toward UWRF’s Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project, bringing their cumulative support to $1 million, earning naming rights for the facility.

