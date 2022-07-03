Motorists on WIS 35 (East 2nd Street) in Hudson might encounter periodic lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 and 6, as crews install new traffic signals at the intersection of Coulee Road and Buckeye Street.
Work is anticipated to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, continue through the day and night and be completed by Wednesday afternoon.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
