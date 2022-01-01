On Dec. 16, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism (Tourism) presented a $10,150 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to Apex Cycling, Inc. to assist with hosting the 2022 Fat Bike World Championships, scheduled for Jan. 28-30 at the New Richmond Golf Course (New Richmond, Wisc.).
The original World Championships originated in Crested Butte, Colorado and the seventh annual event moves to New Richmond in 2022.
The 2022 World Championships is hosted by the Big Ring Flyers cycling club in partnership with the City of New Richmond and New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce. Over 200 riders, along with families and friends are expected to attend this event. Beyond the races, there will be exhibitions showcasing local businesses, tourism, industry leaders and local food and beverages, live music events, a brewery tour and more.
“Wisconsin is a great place for a biking adventure, and it’s no wonder with our abundance of natural beauty and pristine trails,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. “Fat biking ensures that biking can be enjoyed 12 months of the year in any weather. This event will show off the vast natural wonder of northern Wisconsin, not to mention awesome bikes — many of which are manufactured right in our state.”
Tourism in Wisconsin is a $17.3 billion industry that supports more than 157,000 jobs. It is crucial to the state’s economic recovery and success.
JEM grants are just one of the tools in Tourism’s toolbox to partner with organizations and nonprofits around the state that use innovation and creativity to bring visitors and dollars to their community.
In fiscal year 2021, the Department funded 45 JEM projects, awarding $1,130,000 million statewide. JEM grant funds are available to nonprofit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations. The state can fund up to 75% of a project's first-year advertising and marketing costs and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining.
Learn more about the 2022 Fat Bike World Championships at https://fatbikeworlds.org/
Learn more about the Big Ring Flyers cycling club at https://bigringflyers.com/
Learn more about Tourism’s JEM grants at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/industry/industry-resources/grants/joint-effort-marketing-jem-grant-program/
