Nancy Hable’s decision not to run for another term on the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors means the Village of Baldwin will have new representation.
Hable represents District 18, which consists of Town of Baldwin, Ward 2 and Village of Baldwin, Wards 1-6. Hable has served on the Board since she was appointed last April.
Shelly Tomtschik filed papers before the deadline so her name will be on the ballot. The Bulletin was informed in the last couple of weeks that Jerry Van Someren is running as a write-in candidate for the seat.
The Bulletin sent out a questionnaire to both candidates so voters will get to know the candidates before making a decision.
Give us some background information about yourself. Where you grew up, what your current occupation is, how long have you lived in the Baldwin area.
VAN SOMEREN: I was born and raised in the Village of Baldwin and have lived here all my life – I never found a good reason to leave. All of my working days were spent in the Baldwin area too – my first occupation was that of a Parts Manager at Meyer Implement, the John Deere Dealer in Baldwin; and the last 25 years as the Manager of Customer Service and Products at St. Croix Electric Cooperative. Since retiring, I have opened a repair shop on the north side of Baldwin, and still serve the needs of the local population.
What are some of the things that led you to wanting to live in Baldwin and are those things still prevalent today?
VAN SOMEREN: Baldwin has always been my home. Even though I was encouraged to leave Baldwin for higher wages in the metro area, I didn’t want to leave my friends and customers (both John Deere and Electric Cooperative) for more money. I have always found the opportunities of employment in St. Croix County sufficient to meet my needs and I didn’t have to fight the traffic that comes with the daily commute.
What were some of the factors that led you to wanting to run for the County Board?
VAN SOMEREN: During the past couple of years, I had the opportunity to serve on the ad hoc Committee for the new Highway Department campus. It was rewarding to work with the other participants on that committee, most of whom were members of the County Board of Supervisors. It was gratifying to see the fruition of our labors at the Open House for the new St. Croix County Highway Department complex. Just a couple of weeks ago, some friends informed me that there is an opening in District 18 for a supervisor. It was too late to get my name on the ballot, so instead I am running as a write-in candidate.
Name some factors that concern you about the future of St. Croix County?
VAN SOMEREN: The local media makes it quite clear that the Metropolitan Council would like to call St. Croix County part of their jurisdiction. While it may sound good to be part of something that large, I think we need to guard against it. It is beneficial for us to live so close to a metropolitan area because it offers employment, access to sports, the arts and shopping. However, I think it is important that we keep St. Croix County rural. By rural, I mean there has to be a blend of agricultural, residential and small businesses. I am not confident the Metropolitan Council would protect our desires and interests. It is refreshing to leave concrete and brick buildings and busy streets of the metro area and drive past green pastures filled with cattle and horses and fields producing corn, beans and other crops.
There have also been conversations in the past couple of years about transit opportunities from Western Wisconsin to the Metro Area. These opportunities would make it easier for people living in St. Croix County to travel into the metro area for various reasons. This transit plan would also make St. Croix County a greener place to live. I would be in favor of pursuing this option.
Have you had any interest in serving in your local government before?
VAN SOMEREN: I have served on various boards of directors in the past, such as president of the Baldwin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Energy Plus board and church council.
Even though I have had interest in being a part of government at the local level, while I was employed I did not have the ample time to devote to doing my best on any of the public service boards. Now that I am my own boss, I can prioritize my time to where it is needed most. I can and will make myself available to hear the concerns of the people who live in our district.
The following is Tomtschik’s answers
I grew up in Milwaukee and moved to St. Croix County in 2007, and Baldwin in 2009. I moved here because it's a nice community removed from the larger cities but with easy access.
Though I haven't run for a local government position previously, I wanted to run for County Board because I see that there is so much good within our county, and I want to do what is within my power to improve and maintain what we have. I would like to see more public transportation, and increased services for people to obtain help with mental health and AODA needs. The county has beautiful parks and waterways, and I would be making my voice heard to keep them in pristine condition.
