Ever since COVID-19 came into our lives and disrupted what seems like every aspect of everyone's lives, the grocery store industry seems to be one of the businesses affected the most.
The Bulletin wanted to get a a sampling of what life was like for them since. Questions were sent to Baldwin Nilssen's store manager Kevin Branstad and owner Jason Nilssen. They replied back with their answers as of Saturday, April 4.
The toilet paper shortage. What do you believe led to it? Did you think the rush would last as long as it did? How soon did you have to put a cap on it? Were people understanding about the cap? Is a relief in sight?
BRANSTAD: It's hard to say on the toilet paper. I honestly believe there is just a fear that if they run out, there won't be any to be had which led to over buying. I honestly have never seen anything like it. The market is depleted. Four weeks into this, we still only get five to 10 cases on our three load days and this only lasts a couple of hours. We put a limit of one about four weeks ago and for the most part people have been great about it.
Has there been concern of any food shortages in general?
BRANSTAD: There are food shortages and market adjustments as the supply chain has been depleted on some commodity items. Eggs and beef have been the most impacted commodities right now. Shortages have driven up wholesale costs.
What have distributors told you?
BRANSTAD: Our distributor -- SpartanNash has been amazing during all of this. They communicate with us multiple times throughout the day on to the top 100 out of stocks and when they expiate delivery on these. They currently are filling our orders at around 75 percent due to their out of stocks where we are used to a 99 percent fill rate.
In addition to toilet paper and paper towels, has there been a rush on any other items that you had to put a cap on?
BRANSTAD: Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are very hard to get and we've had to limit those. Other surprise items have been flour and yeast along with boxed dinners, and soup. Bread and milk were initially hard to keep stocked but the demand has leveled off.
What steps were done to alleviate employees and store visitors' concerns?
BRANSTAD: Our staff is doing a tremendous job. They have worked tirelessly keeping our store clean and disinfected. While we have shortened our hours from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., to 7 a.m.-8 p.m., we still have our first cashier in at 6 a.m., to clean and disinfect registers, door handles, credit card terminals, shopping baskets and carts and they use the hour after we close to do the same.
Do senior citizens get the first hour to themselves to shop?
BRANSTAD: We are encouraging senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems to shop the first hour of business 7-8 a.m., when traffic is lighter.
Have sneeze guards been put on check out registers and if they had, when were they?
BRANSTAD: Shields have been put in place at each register. They have been put in place for just over a week now.
Has it been hard to monitor the social distancing guidelines within the store?
BRANSTAD: Absolutely! We're social creatures and we enjoy conversations with our customers. To make things easier for social distancing, we have recently installed directional arrows down the aisles to make them one way. We also have put markers on the floor at each register to indicate where customers should wait while someone is checking out.
