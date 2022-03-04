Todd Graf receives 20-year award for School Board service

The Wisconsin State Education Convention brought an exciting award to Baldwin-Woodville’s School Board Vice President, Todd Graf. Mr. Graf received an award for twenty years of service as a Wisconsin School Board member.
Todd Graf was initially elected by the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District Board of Education in 2001 to fill Al DeLander’s term until the 2002 election. Graf was then elected to be a member of the Baldwin-Woodville School Board from 2002 through 2017. In the spring of 2017, Todd submitted his notice of non-candidacy. With just one year of “retirement” from the BWSD School Board he was elected by write-in during the spring of 2018 election.
Superintendent Eric Russell had this to say about Todd, “Todd has been an outstanding school board member. He has always tried to do what is best for all kids, by asking questions and trying to see the bigger picture. Todd has been able to make the difficult decisions. He may not have agreed with everyone all the time, but he has always treated everyone with respect. Thanks for all your years of service.”
Throughout his time on the BWSD Board of Education Todd has been involved in several exciting moments. Some of these include:
• 2001-2002: Greenfield Elementary and Baldwin-Woodville High School Additions
• 2001-2022: New Viking Middle School
• 2013-2014: Energy Efficiency Projects
• 2015-2016: Greenfield Elementary Addition
• 2019-2020: BeWell Clinic
• 2021-2022: Athletic Complex Upgrade
Thank you to Todd Graf for his dedication to the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District!
